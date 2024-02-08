Ethernet Switch Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ethernet Switch Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Ethernet Switch Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the ethernet switch market size is predicted to reach $7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The growth in the ethernet switch market is due to the surge in demand for high-speed internet facilities. North America region is expected to hold the largest ethernet switch market share. Major players in the ethernet switch market include Dell Technologies, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Siemens SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International, Broadcom Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Ethernet Switch Market Segments

.By Product: Modular Ethernet Switches, Fixed Configuration Ethernet Switches

.By Switching Ports: 100ME, 1GbE, 10GbE, 40GbE, 100GbE

.By Application: Residential Use, Office or Commercial Use, Industrial Use, Other Applications

.By End-User: Carrier Ethernet, Data Center, Enterprise And Campus

.By Geography: The global ethernet switch market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An ethernet switch refers to a type of network hardware that connects all the computer networking devices together on a computer, which is essential to networking and the internet. Ethernet switches establish networks and use multiple ports to communicate between LAN (local area network) devices.

