Kim Dalius Introduces Pauseitive Tech, Aiming To Innovate The Edtech Industry With AI-Based Educational Tools

- Kim DaliusMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned success coach and wellness advocate, Kim Dalius , is proud to announce the launch of her latest endeavor, Pauseitive Tech , a groundbreaking venture in the world of educational technology. Leveraging her extensive experience in mental health, wellness, and organizational change, Kim aims to transform the EdTech industry with innovative solutions that integrate artificial intelligence, mobile app development, and blockchain technology.Pauseitive Tech emerges in AI-driven educational technology, with a mission to positively change learning experiences for educators and students alike. Recognizing a significant gap in digital skills development, the company is committed to creating effective, accessible, and engaging educational tools. These tools are designed to enhance teaching methodologies, foster personalized learning, and drive academic success in a rapidly evolving digital era.Under Kim's visionary leadership, Pauseitive Tech has assembled a diverse team of experts in technology, psychology, and organizational behavior. This team is dedicated to developing cutting-edge resources that cater to the unique needs of today's learners.“Our goal is to empower the educational community with tools that are not just innovative but also intuitive and adaptive to the changing demands of global education,” said Kim Dalius.Pauseitive Tech's approach is deeply influenced by Kim's commitment to balancing personal and professional life. Her successful app, Pauseitive, has already made strides in helping individuals achieve organizational management, time management, and mental wellness. This new venture is a natural extension of her passion for integrating wellness into every aspect of life, including education.With a Master of Science in Education in School and Mental Health Counseling from the University of Pennsylvania and currently a doctoral candidate at USC Rossier School of Education, Kim brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Pauseitive Tech. Her upcoming book, aimed at inspiring and empowering women, further underscores her dedication to positive change and action.“We are excited to harness our mission and vision at Pauseitive Tech to interact meaningfully with our user base in the 21st century,” Kim added.“Our focus is on creating a learning environment that is not only academically enriching but also emotionally supportive.”For more information about Pauseitive Tech and its initiatives, please visit

