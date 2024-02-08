Construction Fabrics Market Is Expected To Clock A Notable A CAGR Of 4% And Reach $15.6 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Construction Fabrics Market

The report provides a complete analysis of the market status across key regions and more than 15 countries across the globe in terms of value ($ Million).

- Eswara Prasad

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the new research report by Allied Market Research, Global Construction fabrics market size was valued at $10.6 billion in 2021 and is set to surpass $15.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The global construction fabrics market is analyzed across type, material, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By material, the polyester segment contributed to nearly one-fifth of the global construction fabrics market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The ETFE segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 4.7% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the report take in nylon, PTFE, cotton, and silicone glass.

By application, the awnings and canopies segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around half of the global construction fabrics market revenue. The tensile architecture segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The acoustic fabric and tensile architecture segments are also analyzed through the report.

By type, the non-woven segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global construction fabrics market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The woven segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global construction fabrics market revenue. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces assessed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

By Material

1. Polyester

2. Nylon

3. PTFE

4. Cotton

5. Silicone Glass

6. ETFE

7. Others

By Application

1. Acoustic Fabric

2. Tensile Architecture

3. Awnings and Canopies

4. Others

The key market players analyzed in the global construction fabrics market report include Sioen Industries NV, saint gobain, seaman corporation, EREZ Thermoplastic Products, Freudenberg SE, sattler ag, HIRAOKA & Co.,Ltd, Serge Ferrari Group, TAIYO KOGYO CORPORATION, and ENDUTEX COATED TECHNICAL TEXTILES. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

