Tires Easy Announces Launch Of New Website Redesign

COTTAI, CA, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tires Easy , a leader in the e-commerce tire retail industry, is delighted to announce the launch of its redesigned website. The new user-friendly interface gives customers easier access to innovative features and an updated menu, facilitating a seamless exploration, selection, and purchase process for high-quality tires.

“The redesigned website reflects Tires Easy's dedication to staying at the forefront of e-commerce innovation by combining a cleaner, simpler layout with powerful features,” said Adam Barker, CEO of Tires Easy.“The fresh, new look of Tires Easy ensures that customers have an unparalleled online tire shopping experience, featuring a mobile-responsive design, fewer clicks, and enhanced features for quicker tire selection.”

Key features of the new website include:

- A Vehicle Model-Based Tire Search, which allows users to quickly narrow down their tire search by selecting key attributes.

- Secret Price Mode® , by simply entering an email address to receive instant access to up to 40% off top brands.

- Easy Score calculations aid customers in selecting tires through comparisons and recommendations.

- Ship-To-Installer Service facilitates direct shipping to local tire installers nationwide.

- Flexible Financing Options introduces a convenient“Buy Now, Pay Later” feature for flexible payment options

In addition, the revamped layout underscores the Tires Easy commitment to customer satisfaction and exceptional service by showcasing Reseller Ratings. The platform boasts an impressive 4.8/5 rating, based on over 19,000 verified reviews.

About Tires-Easy

Tires Easy, established in 2004, is a leading online retailer that provides a wide range of high-quality tires at competitive prices. With a vast network of over 1,100 tire warehouses and a dedicated team of 30 professionals, Tires Easy is committed to delivering exceptional products and services to customers throughout the United States. The company's user-friendly online platform, budget-friendly options, and free shipping on most tires exemplify its promise to elevate the consumer experience. For more information, please visit .

Windy Pierre

Tire Easy

+1 571-310-8034

