Families Fighting Flu Honors Lives Lost During February

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

vaccinate test treat

February has highest number of flu deaths among FFF families, a reminder that it's not too late to vaccinate as flu cases continue to surge

USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With cases of seasonal flu continuing to remain elevated across the country, Families Fighting Flu is reminding people everywhere, that it's not too late to get your annual flu shot.February is a particularly painful reminder of the seriousness of the flu for the organization, now commemorating 20 years of advocating about the dangers of flu.More than a dozen FFF members, including many of our founding families, lost a loved one to the flu during the month of February. In addition, there are multiple flu survivors in the organization who became ill in February. While the 20th anniversary is a testament to our dedication and enduring efforts to protect families, it is also a sober reminder that we are not done yet.In sharing personal stories, FFF strives to increase awareness about the seriousness of the flu, reduce the number of hospitalizations and deaths each year, drive up vaccination rates for everyone six months and older, and encourage symptomatic individuals to get tested and receive appropriate treatment.“Many people don't realize how deadly the flu can be, and don't take the call to protect themselves and their families seriously enough,” said Gary Stein, President, FFF Board of Directors.“Our families have lived with the loss of a family member or continue to deal with the long-term medical issues that the flu can cause. We urge anyone who has yet to be vaccinated to get a flu shot-it's not too late and it could save a life-- especially for the very young and very old, as well as those with underlying health issues.”So far during the 2023-24 flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that there have been 20 million illnesses, 230,000 hospitalizations, and 14,000 flu related deaths-including 65 pediatric deaths.While vaccination remains the best defense against the flu for the entire family, if one becomes sick, it's critically important to take action according to your symptoms.Families Fighting Flu recommends a 3 step approach to fighting the flu: Vaccinate, Test, Treat. Testing and treating the flu and other respiratory illnesses promptly reduces the risk of infecting others, as well as keeping symptoms from worsening. At the outset of symptoms (body aches, headaches, fever, chill, cough, runny nose, nausea, vomiting) you should test for flu and talk to your doctor about being prescribed anti-viral treatment.It's important to act as soon as symptoms appear.Dr. Jeb Teichman, Families Fighting Flu's Chief Medical Officer, and a parent who lost his adult son, Brent to the flu in 2019, continues to urge all Americans to take the flu seriously.“As a long-time pediatrician, and my wife a nurse, we always urged our family to get flu shots and take other preventative measures. Getting the flu shot was on Brent's to-do list, but unfortunately, he was exposed to the flu before that-and in just a matter of days succumbed to the disease. This is why vaccination is so important, as well as paying attention to your symptoms if you get sick. We won't ever know if treatment might have made the difference for our son,” said Teichman.The CDC urges all Americans over the age of 6 months to get an annual flu vaccine, especially when the flu virus remains circulating.**Members of FFF are available for interviews upon request**About Families Fighting Flu:Founded in 2004, Families Fighting Flu, (FFF) is a national, nonprofit, advocacy organization dedicated to honoring loved ones who have suffered serious medical complications or died from influenza. The organization is commemorating 20 years of advocacy protecting children, families, and all communities from the flu.###

Jen Daly

Gray Media Group

+1 617-305-4160

email us here