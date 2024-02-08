Bridgetower Media Acquires Coloradobiz For Its Growing Business-Intelligence Media Portfolio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BridgeTower Media , the authoritative source for business insights, data-driven marketing solutions and events across more than 40 media and research brands, has acquired ColoradoBiz , the voice of business statewide for more than 50 years, the companies announced today.

Founded in 1973, ColoradoBiz is the largest business publication dedicated to serving the state of Colorado. The media brand spans online and offline properties that keep readers informed of the latest developments in the state. Audience research shows that 87% of ColoradoBiz readers take action after seeing its advertising.

“Business is booming in Colorado, and we see an opportunity to accelerate growth in ColoradoBiz through this acquisition by leveraging the power of BridgeTower Media's audience platform and best-in-class capabilities,” said BridgeTower Media President and CEO Hal Cohen.“For decades, ColoradoBiz has been an indispensable part of the business community in the Centennial State. We look forward to delivering even more value to readers and advertisers in the years ahead.”

Fresh off the heels of a significant digital transformation, BridgeTower Media has been increasing its appeal to business executives and marketers by strategically expanding its media footprint to encompass more growth markets and industries across the U.S. The acquisition of ColoradoBiz, with its long track record of engaging a statewide audience of discerning decision-makers and business owners, increases the company's reach and presence in the Rocky Mountain West. BridgeTower Media is a portfolio company of Transom Capital Group , a leading operationally-focused private equity firm in the lower middle market.

About BridgeTower Media

BridgeTower Media is a leading business intelligence, marketing and event platform providing authoritative content and expert analysis through its 40+ B2B media and research brands. More than 4.4 million business decision-makers rely on BridgeTower Media for timely information and expert insights to grow their businesses. These deep and trusted first-party customer relationships power tailored insights for business executives and precision audience targeting for omnichannel marketing solutions. BridgeTower Media also celebrates professional and organizational success through 200+ events and its Best Companies Group. BridgeTower Media is a Transom Capital portfolio company. For more information, please visit .

About Transom Capital Group

Transom Capital Group is an operations-focused private equity firm focused on investing in the middle market. The firm strives to create long-term value by partnering with established businesses and helping them navigate transformative growth. Transom's functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMORSM Value Creation Process combine with managements' industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit .

