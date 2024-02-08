Electronic Dance Music Of India: CHAOS RECORDS, India's First EDM Record Label

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHAOS RECORDS is India's first EDM label, focusing on elevating the local EDM scene through global partnerships and artist support.

- John SKMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- India's growth towards Electronic Dance Music: CHAOS RECORDS , Nation's First EDM Record LabelIn a groundbreaking move that marks a significant milestone in India's music industry, CHAOS RECORDS proudly has their place as country's first-ever Electronic Dance Music (EDM) record label. This revolutionary venture aims to elevate the vibrant and diverse music culture of India by providing a platform for emerging and established EDM artists to showcase their talent on both national and international stages.EDM has experienced a meteoric rise in popularity globally, and India's dynamic and youthful audience has embraced the genre with open arms. CHAOS RECORDS recognizes the immense potential and talent within the Indian EDM scene and is committed to fostering a community that celebrates creativity, innovation, and artistic expression.Strengthening the base for artists:Partnering with Global Independent Players, CHAOS RECORDS has partnered with renowned global companies for top notch processings, growth of the artist and delivering their music to the audience.The 1st Indian EDM label has partnered with Symphonic Distribution for distributing music on more than 200 platforms and stores. The team's effort includes everything from cutting edge, proprietary technology, catalog management and monetization services, DSP playlist pitching, best in class dedicated client support and many more.CHAOS RECORDS has tied up with LabelRadar for making it easy for the artists to submit their demos to the label's team. So the artist can pitch their best part of the song to the label.Diverse Roster of Artists and sub-genres:CHAOS RECORDS is set to curate a diverse roster of talented artists representing various sub-genres within the EDM spectrum. From progressive house to techno, trance to dubstep, the label aims to cater to the eclectic tastes of EDM enthusiasts.Global Collaboration:CHAOS RECORDS is dedicated to fostering international collaborations to provide its artists with opportunities to collaborate with global talents. This initiative aims to not only showcase Indian talent on a worldwide stage but also create a fusion of diverse musical influences.For Artist Record Label:'CHAOS RECORDS is made for artists and with artists.' The Indian EDM record label vows to make everything better for artists by making simple contracts with complete transparency and artist development counseling and best career advice.Starting with artist:CHAOS RECORDS started with ARACHNE as their 1st artist and released two songs 'Crimson Dunes' and 'Space Bound' by ARACHNE. ARACHNE being one of the founding members of Nation's First EDM Record Label, is set towards the growth of EDM genre in India with his upcoming album mélange of EDM sub-genres like Progressive House, Big Room, Psytrance, Future and many more which is going to release under CHAOS RECORDS.John SK, the visionary behind CHAOS RECORDS, expresses excitement and enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to embark on this journey and contribute to the evolution of EDM Music in India's music landscape. CHAOS RECORDS is not just any other record label; it's a movement to bring people together through EDM music. CHAOS RECORDS founded with the vision of propelling the country's EDM scene to new heights.Why am I doing it? Because I love the creativity, the process, the CHAOS behind it. I am in love with the beauty of it..."

John S.Kay

CHAOS RECORDS of Sanclaniz Private Limited

+91 91378 72594

... ...