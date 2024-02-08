Ten Share Lead After Three Rounds In All India Grand Prix Chess Series

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Ten players are sharing the top spot with three points each after three rounds of the All India Grand Prix Chess Series organised by Indian Chess School, with seeded players winning their matches with ease at the Russian Centre for Science & Culture here.

Leading the pack at the end of the third round on Friday is Raghav Srivathsav (2nd seed), along with Amardeep Bartakke, Arnav Koli, Sanjeev Mishra, Yash Kapadi, Kush Agarwal, Ishaan Tendolkar, Deepak Soni, and Shreyas Kaushik.

Despite an unexpected draw in the earlier round, top-seeded IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni rebounded with a victory, propelling him to the joint second spot alongside Arnav Kherdekar, Abhijit Joglekar, Yuti Patel, Devesh Ambre, Shravana Agarwala, and the impressive 10-year-old, Reyaansh Venkat.

Four rounds are yet to be played in this event with a field of 114 players, which includes 52 FIDE-rated competitors, who will vie for a prize pool of Rs 2.50 lakh, with the first prize standing at Rs. 50,000.

Key Results of Round 3

Raghav Srivathsav(3)beat(2) Sunil Vaidya

Rishith Devnarayan(2)lost to (3)Bartakke Amardeep

Arnav Koli (3)beat(2) Arnav Thatte

Mishra Sanjeev(3) beat (2) Mayanka Rana

Iyer Vivek (2)lost to (3)Kapadi Yash

Miranka Trishad(2)lost to (3)Kush Agarwal

Ishaan Tendolkar(3)beat(2) Jain Bharggav

Gala Vansh (2)lost to (3)Soni Deepak

Devesh Ambre(21⁄2) drew (21⁄2) Yuti Patel

Shreyas Kaushik(3)beat(2)Viaan Kamdar

Gogri Vedaant (2)lost to(21⁄2) Kulkarni Vikramaditya

--IANS

bsk/