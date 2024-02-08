Inaugural Stanley Creators Fund Grants $250,000 To Non-Profit Organizations To Champion Inspiring Leaders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Stanley , the innovative food and drinkware brand, announced the five inaugural grant recipients of its Stanley Creators Fund . The philanthropic program was inspired by innovation and the company's core value of supporting local communities. Designed to support individuals and organizations working at the intersection of humanity, sustainability and possibility, the grant program has awarded five organizations $50,000 each to help advance their causes and the communities they serve.

Applications for the inaugural Stanley Creators Fund called for submissions from changemakers across the country who are deeply engaged in their communities, have designed innovative solutions to a pressing challenge and bring optimism to their work. The first-ever grant recipients represent a dynamic group of leaders and social entrepreneurs who are implementing change for a variety of causes and challenges including environmental justice, community development, mental health, sustainability and food security.

"Stanley is proud to recognize these individuals and organizations who are making a notable difference in their communities," said Emily Cichy, Senior Director, Corporate Responsibility at Stanley. "The Stanley Creators Fund amplifies their voices and helps them continue the important work they're doing each and every day. We are in awe of the drive and heart that we saw in this year's 500 submissions and are eager to see what our grant recipients accomplish in the months and years to come!"

About the 2024 Stanley Creators Fund Grant Recipients:



Black Girl Environmentalist , Wawa Gatheru (Washington, DC) : Black Girl Environmentalist addresses pathways and retention in the climate change movement for Black girls, women and gender-expansive people. The non-profit is launching the Hazel M. Johnson Fellowship Program, an ambitious 10-week summer program that will help early-career Black women gain access to the green economy. Stanley's funding will provide 10 fellows with stipends for living and wellness-related expenses, to supplement competitive hourly pay provided by host organizations. "This critical funding is breaking down the barriers that have for so long made the environmental field less accessible to early career people of color," Wawa shared.

Boyz N The Wood , CJ Goulding (Teaneck, NJ):

Boyz N The Wood creates immersive experiences for Black men to build brotherhood, fortify mental wellbeing and engage their personal development. Stanley funding will allow the organization to host a four-day restorative retreat for 30 Black men, complete with outdoor activities and daily workshops for mental health and personal growth. "The participants in these retreats become a cohort of connection and learning that continues beyond the retreat," CJ noted. "These men are committing their energy to change that begins with themselves and their communities."

Catalyst for Change , Amber Martinsen-Blake (Big Timber, MT):

Amber founded Catalyst for Change to turn the tide on Montana's mental health crisis through integrated community-based care pathways with individuals at the core. "With this grant, I aim to create a legacy of good mental health practices for my community," Amber shared. "We want to protect the mental health of men, women and their families to ensure their optimal performance in this world."

Let's Go Compost , Lauren Click (Phoenix, AZ):

Lauren's innovative work in waste reduction centers around making composting free and accessible throughout the US. Lauren envisions using Stanley funding to grow Let's Go Compost's STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) Classroom Composting program for school gardening and sustainability efforts, as well as aid in making community gardens food waste drop-off sites for the public. "With Stanley Creators Fund funding, we're able to get one step closer to our mission of making composting free and accessible to everyone in the United States," Lauren said, "regardless of location or income." Multicultural Refugee Coalition , Matt Simon (Austin, TX):

The Multicultural Refugee Coalition provides fair-wage work and community connection for refugees by operating New Leaf Agriculture, an organic, regenerative farm and Open Arms, a sustainable textile studio. Matt works with the local refugee community to increase access to culturally desired foods and shift perceptions of food security. "With funding from Stanley, we will provide supplemental income to twice as many

refugee community farmers and double the amount of culturally desired produce to the community, broadening our impact," Matt said.

To learn more about Stanley Creators Fund and grant recipients, visit

