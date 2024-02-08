Harmonic Design Launches Hdinvoice For Wordpress

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
HDInvoice Dashboard
HDInvoice is a new premium WordPress Invoicing Plugin
HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This week, Harmonic Design , a web design and development agency specializing in WordPress and eCommerce, has officially launched HDInvoice on the HDPlugins platform. After more than a decade of building sites and plugins for the open source WordPress ecosystem, HDInvoice has been launched as a simple and intuitive way to create invoices directly from your site, and get paid online.
The biggest differentiator is the outstanding dedication to support, with the popular (and free!) HD Quiz plugin having over 1500 support threads, across the WordPress support forum, and HDPlugin's public support forum.“Our support services are error-free, guaranteed“.
HDInvoice is compatible with several payment gateways such as Stripe, PayPal, Square, Google Wallet, and Apple Pay, and can also handle recurring invoices with grace.
Joining other popular plugins such as the HD Quiz Styler and Save Results Pro addons, HDInvoice is sure to be a rousing success.
Learn more at HDPlugins
Dylan Forde
Harmonic Design
...
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
YouTube
Other
MENAFN08022024003118003196ID1107828858
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.