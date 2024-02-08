KBF Design Gallery Expands Territory To New Smyrna Beach And Ponce Inlet

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KBF Design Gallery Now Offers Kitchen and Bathroom Remodeling Services in New Smyrna Beach and Ponce Inlet

The Family-Owned Firm Now Offers Their Award-Winning Kitchen, Bathroom, and Whole Home Remodeling Services to the Central Florida Coast

- Adam Vellequette, Co-Owner of KBF Design GalleryNEW SMYRNA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KBF Design Gallery, an award-winning interior design and remodeling firm, proudly announces its expansion into the vibrant coastal communities of New Smyrna Beach and Ponce Inlet. With over 20 years of success as a family-owned and trusted business in Central Florida, KBF now provides its exceptional kitchen , bathroom , and whole-home design and remodeling services to the beachside areas.Known for their innovative designs, attention to detail, and stellar client care, KBF Design Gallery has built an outstanding reputation as a premier interior design and remodeling firm in Central Florida. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the firm's growth, allowing them to share their expertise and passion for creating stunning living spaces with residents along the coast.“We're thrilled to announce our expansion into New Smyrna Beach and Ponce Inlet, as we continue to grow and enhance our services at KBF Design Gallery. As a family-owned business, we have established lasting relationships with so many clients over the last twenty years. We're eager to extend our commitment to excellence to the beachside areas, where many of our existing Central Florida clients have second homes,” said Adam Vellequette, co-owner of KBF Design Gallery.“In fact, this expansion is partly in response to demand from those clients, who would like us to bring our team's signature blend of creativity, expertise, and personalized service to remodel their beachside homes,” added his sister and co-owner, Ashley Sheaffer.The firm's expansion into New Smyrna Beach and Ponce Inlet comes at a time when the demand for high-quality interior design and remodeling services is on the rise in these dynamic coastal areas. KBF's team of skilled designers and craftspeople is dedicated to delivering stunning results that reflect each client's unique style and vision for their home, whether it be a condo or a single-family residence.KBF Design Gallery has consistently been named among the top remodeling firms and general contractors in Central Florida, solidifying their position as a leader in the interior design and remodeling industry. Their portfolio showcases a diverse range of projects that demonstrate their versatility and ability to completely transform homes. Now, with the expansion into New Smyrna Beach and Ponce Inlet, KBF looks forward to becoming an integral part of the coastal community.To learn more about KBF Design Gallery and explore their portfolio, visit KBFDesignGallery or contact them at ....

