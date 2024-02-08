BAIRD PUBLIC FINANCE ADDS JOHN BARACY IN LOS ANGELES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird, an employee-owned, international financial services firm, today announced the expansion of its West Coast capabilities with the addition of John Baracy, Managing Director, as Manager of the newly established California Public Finance Group and California K-12 market lead.

Based in Los Angeles, Baracy is an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience in all facets of the municipal finance business. Baracy provides tailored financing solutions for California K-12 school districts, including but not limited to, General Obligation Bonds, Certificates of Participation, Special Tax Bonds, Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes, Interim Bridge Financings, Tax-Exempt and Taxable Refunding Bonds, and Private Placement Financings. He has also developed complex refunding/refinancing structures during his career to complement prevailing market conditions, generating extensive borrowing cost savings for his clients. Throughout his career, he has worked on over 650 financings totaling funding of more than $15 billion. Prior to joining Baird, Baracy held public finance positions at Raymond James, Stifel/Stone & Youngberg, RBC Capital Markets and Piper Jaffray.

Baird's presence in California includes more than 70 associates working from seven locations throughout the state, providing public finance, fixed income sales & trading, wealth management, institutional equity and private equity expertise.

About Baird Public Finance

Baird is a full-service broker-dealer firm that provides municipal underwriting and financial advisory services to public school districts, Charter Schools, Municipalities, Counties, Special Districts and Authorities, States, Developers, Higher Education and Healthcare entities. Over the past ten years, Baird has expanded its public finance headcount by more than 30%. Baird's robust team of professionals combined with its nationally recognized underwriting desk allows the firm to serve and support the evolving needs of its clients. According to Ipreo MuniAnalytics, Baird ranks as the No. 1 municipal underwriter by number of issues collectively since 2009.

About Baird

Founded in 1919, Baird is an employee-owned, international financial services firm with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia, and over $405 billion in client assets (a/o 6/30/23). Baird has been included on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the past 20 years, and has approximately 5,100 associates serving the needs of individual, corporate, institutional and municipal clients. Baird is the marketing name of Baird Financial Group. For more information, please visit .

