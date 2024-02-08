TCDI Announces Strategic Partnership With Altumatim To Elevate AI-Powered Document Review And Data Intelligence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an innovative leap forward for legal technology and eDiscovery services, Technology Concepts & Design, Inc. (TCDI), a leader in litigation management, eDiscovery, and document review services, is excited to announce a new partnership with Altumatim, an emerging technology company providing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for discovery, investigation and document review. This collaboration is set to incorporate Altumatim's Autonomous ReviewTM, as well as generative AI into TCDI's eDiscovery, review, and investigation workflows through the power of customized Large Language Models (LLMs).

With this partnership, TCDI's clients can now enhance their review processes like never before. By incorporating Altumatim into TCDI's workflows, TCDI can provide visibility into the methods used for identifying and coding documents for review, privilege, and responsiveness. In addition, they can also help their clients discern the best evidence for a case by learning the story involved, facilitating analysis and connection between ESI and the important parts of the story. Finally, by employing advanced LLMs, this new partnership will allow TCDI to generate comprehensive summaries and explanations behind every decision, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and defensibility throughout the process.

Bill Johnson, CEO and founder of TCDI, reflects on the partnership with enthusiasm: "Our job is, and always has been, about solving our clients' problems. That's what drives us, and it's been at the heart of everything we've done since the beginning. Teaming up with Altumatim is the next chapter in that mission. We're really excited to work closely with them to bring a new level of document review to the legal industry. This partnership represents a big step forward, and we can't wait to see where it takes us and our clients."

"The synergy between TCDI's longstanding expertise and the speed and accuracy of our technology is truly remarkable," adds David

Gaskey, CEO and co-founder of Altumatim. "This partnership brings together the best of both worlds and we are certain that our clients will reap the benefits in multiple ways."

Beyond Autonomous ReviewTM, TCDI is actively exploring ways to integrate additional service offerings from Altumatim, including the 'Storyline' and 'Time Machine' features of their platform, through ongoing Proof of Concept (POC) projects. These initiatives underscore TCDI's forward-looking approach and dedication to expanding its technology-driven solutions.

The partnership and ongoing POCs have been tested utilizing TCDI's Tech Lab, a dedicated environment for the evaluation and validation of new technologies, which is an integral part of The LitForward Center for Technology, Research and Analysis. The lab, driven by a commitment to Lean Six Sigma principles and a spirit of continuous improvement, ensures that all technological advancements are thoroughly evaluated and optimized to meet the specific challenges and requirements of TCDI's clients.

About Altumatim

Altumatim is a cutting-edge technology company characterized by tenacious innovation to provide superior results.

With an official launch in 2022, by intellectual property attorney David Gaskey and data scientist Vasudeva Mahavishnu, Altumatim is transforming the way legal professionals and investigators approach electronically stored information (ESI), enabling them to achieve the best outcomes in their matters.

Powered by Attorney IntelligenceTM, Altumatim is an all-in-one platform for investigations and discovery that seamlessly integrates complex technology into a user experience that is natural and enjoyable. Altumatim's patent-pending AI technology, embedded in every phase of the platform, learns from the user, quickly cuts through the noise and brings the most important information to the surface.

About TCDI

For over 36 years, Technology Concepts & Design, Inc. (TCDI) has been a trusted partner for law firms and corporate legal teams, providing a comprehensive suite of eDiscovery, litigation management, forensics, cybersecurity, and document review services. TCDI's commitment to customer-centric solutions is embodied in its proprietary software, CVSuite, and its specialized teams, including a dedicated Military Spouse Managed Review program. With a focus on solving legal challenges, managing the eDiscovery process, and driving efficiencies, TCDI continues to lead the way in legal technology and client services. For more information, visit our website at or follow us on LinkedIn .

