Craxel Selects Katherine Virdi As Chief People Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Human Capital Management and Operations Leader Brings

Exceptional 25-Year Record of Accomplishment

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Craxel, a leading-edge software company, announced that Katherine Virdi has joined the company as Chief People Officer to lead employee acquisition, development, and culture at the rapidly growing

technology firm.

Katherine Virdi, Craxel Chief People Officer

As Craxel's Chief People Officer, she will lead the people and business operations function, developing and executing the company's strategy for growth by attracting, developing, and retaining the absolute best talent while establishing and maintaining a culture of excellence and high performance. She will play a pivotal role in steering business operations, fortifying a robust foundation to facilitate Craxel's substantial expansion and sustainable growth.

"We are very pleased to welcome Katherine as the leader of our people development operations," said David Enga, Founder and CEO of Craxel. "She has an exceptional record of accomplishment as a collaborative and compassionate executive in advancing the work experience of employees and knows that great people are the foundation of Craxel. As Craxel continues to rapidly scale, her extensive knowledge, strong relationship building skills, coaching, and vision for the future will keep Craxel building on our success."

Virdi brings more than two decades of extensive experience in C-suite level positions within the federal government contracting sector, most recently serving as the Chief Operations Officer at Ardent. Her career is marked by leadership roles where she spearheaded strategic initiatives, navigated complex regulatory landscapes, and cultivated successful partnerships that have consistently supported growth and innovation.

"I am thrilled to be joining Craxel at this exciting time in the company's strategic growth," said Virdi . "I look forward to working with David and the team as our revolutionary Black ForestTM technology continues to make substantial mission impacts for our enterprise clients."



About Craxel

Craxel is a software company empowering the world's largest organizations to extract the value they must have from their largest data assets.

Craxel's patented Black ForestTM software products deliver solutions with astonishing speed, efficiency, and security for the world's largest data, analytics, and AI problems, achieving price/performance at scale that is unprecedented in the history of computing.



Powered by unique O(1) technology

for indexing multi-dimensional data in constant time, Black Forest delivers extraordinarily fast time to insight for high volume, high velocity use cases, enabling both rapid human and automated decision making. The fast query times provided by Black Forest dramatically improve human productivity, while enabling the next generation of algorithmic and AI capabilities. Black Forest achieves both speed and efficiency because it uses a fraction of the compute power required by traditional approaches.

Speed and efficiency equals Better Decisions, Faster, At Any Scale.

