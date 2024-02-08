Global Wood-Plastic Composites Industry Forecasts 2023-2028: Market Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, And Opportunities

The global wood-plastic composites market is projected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2023 to USD 11.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.8%

Polypropylene with higher MFR fills the plastic mold more easily, during the injection or blow-molding production process. However, as the melt flow increases, some physical properties, such as impact strength, decrease. Polyethylene is classified into several different categories based mostly on density and branching. The mechanical properties of polypropylene depend significantly on variables, such as the extent and type of branching, the crystal structure, and the molecular weight.

Prominent companies include Trex Company, Inc., (US), MoistureShield (US), UFP Industries, Inc. (US), Fiberon (US), TimberTech (US), TAMKO Building Products LLC (US), Beologic (Belgium), FKuR Kunstsoff GmbH (Germany), JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Green Dot Bioplastics, Inc. (US)., among others.

In terms of value, automotive components application accounted for the second-largest share of the overall wood-plastic composites market

Increasing awareness about environment-friendly products is boosting the demand of wood-plastic composites from automotive industry. Automobile manufacturers are focusing on the production of biodegradable or recyclable components. Recyclable wood-plastic composites help to enhance the mechanical strength and reduces the material weight that helps to improve fuel consumption and production cost of the automobiles.

Wood-plastic composites gets widely used to manufacture interior parts as they helps to improve passenger safety along with biodegradability of the components. During the forecast period, the wood-plastic composites market in Asia Pacific region is projected to register highest CAGR.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region the wood-plastic composites market

The market in Asia Pacific region has been undergoing a significant transformation and growth due to the wide presence of well-established material suppliers, component and composites manufacturers, and many OEMs. The ecosystems of adjacent industries are fueling the of the growth of the wood-plastic composites market.

Ongoing rapid economic growth of Asian countries, growing urbanization and industrialization, improvement in per capita income, and rising consumer spendings have raised the technological advancements, fueling the growth of the wood-plastic composites market.

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing adoption in automotive components application, recyclability, and favourable government regulations regarding the use of environmentally-friendly products), restraints (Fluctuating raw material costs, rigidity issues and impact under heavy loads), opportunities (Increasing market penetration into automotive components, High volume production of automotive components), and challenges (Dominance of carbon fiber and glass fiber into composites industry, Life-cycle improvements) influencing the growth of the wood-plastic composites market.

Key Attributes: