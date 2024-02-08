THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Biden Cabinet Member In Hawaii To Mark Six-Month Anniversary Of Maui Wildfires

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SBA Administrator Guzman Will Visit Affected Small Businesses and Residents to Assist Long-Term Recovery

WASHINGTON, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 8-9, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden's Cabinet for America's more than 33 million small businesses, will travel to Maui, Hawaii to mark six months since the devastating wildfires. She will be joined by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and other federal and local officials throughout the trip.

On Thursday, February 8, Administrator Guzman will speak at a press conference alongside local and federal officials to highlight the progress of Maui's recovery over the last six months and discuss a path forward for continued recovery efforts. She will also participate in private meetings with federal officials, non-profits, and local community leaders involved in Maui's recovery, visit a Disaster Recovery Center with Administrator Criswell to underscore the Biden-Harris Administration's whole-of-government response to the Maui wildfires and meet with small business owners impacted by the wildfires.

On Friday, February 9, Administrator Guzman will visit a Business Recovery Center and then meet with local business leaders and owners to discuss the SBA's role in Maui's economic recovery. She will also join other federal officials on a tour of a temporary elementary school expected to be completed this month and join the Maui County Mayor's Advisory Committee to meet with residents who lost their homes in the fire and discuss how the SBA helps homeowners and renters in the wake of disaster.

Thursday, February 8

Maui Recovery Press Conference

WHO: SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman

Hawaii Governor Josh Green, M.D.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell

HUD Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Marion McFadden

EPA Deputy Regional Administrator Cheree Peterson

WHEN: 9:30-10:30 a.m. HST

WHERE: University of Hawaii Maui College, 310 W Ka'ahumanu Ave, Kahului, HI – Ka'a'ike Building, Room 105B

PRESS: This event is for invited guests and media only. Credentialed members of the media are invited to participate in person. For media unable to attend in person, the news conference will be live-streamed on Governor Green's Facebook page . All journalists are asked to RSVP. Those attending remotely may send questions in advance or submit them during the news conference via text to Makana McClellan (808-265-0083, ... ).

