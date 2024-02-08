               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing Of Q3 Fiscal 2024 Results & Conference Call


2/8/2024 10:16:12 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRIMSBY, Ontario, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) will issue its financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023 at the close of market of Monday, February 12, 2024. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (ET), followed by a question-and-answer period.

Q3 FISCAL 2024 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET)
Dial-in numbers: Local Toronto / International: (416) 764-8659
North American Toll Free: (888) 664-6392
Conference ID: 03918890
Webcast: A live webcast will be available at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" andrewpelle .
Replay: Following the live call, a recording will be available on the Company's investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" andrewpelle


About Andrew Peller Limited
 Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada. With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario's Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia's Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.

For more information:
Mr. Paul Dubkowski, CFO and Executive Vice-President, IT
(905) 643-4131

Source: Andrew Peller Limited


