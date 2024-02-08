Country Music Artist Ethan Vincil Releases His Latest Single,“Pale Horse Rider”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The country music sensation's new release promises to resonate with fans of Traditional Country, Outlaw Country, and Southern Rock.

LENOIR CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Salter-Gann Universal Promotions and Management, LLC is proud to announce the release of "Pale Horse Rider," the latest single from country music sensation Ethan Vincil. Distributed by Distrokid, the track was made available on January 31st and is expected to resonate strongly with fans of Traditional Country, Outlaw Country, and Southern Rock.

Ethan Vincil, renowned for his compelling songwriting and dynamic performances, has again demonstrated his versatility with "Pale Horse Rider." The single embodies a unique blend of Traditional Country with hints of Outlaw Country and a touch of Southern Rock, offering listeners a distinct and engaging musical experience.

"Pale Horse Rider is a track that really speaks to my roots in Traditional Country, while also exploring the edgier sides of Outlaw Country and Southern Rock," said Ethan Vincil. "I believe it's a song that will resonate with my fans and also appeal to a broader audience who appreciate the authenticity and depth of country music."

This release is the first of four singles planned for 2024, including another Christmas song. In addition to these releases, Ethan Vincil is gearing up for a nationwide tour, bringing his unique sound and charismatic stage presence to fans across the United States.

“Pale Horse Rider” is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. To learn more about Ethan Vincil or to listen, visit .

Phyllis Salter-Gann

Salter-Gann Universal Promotions and Management, LLC

+1 903-357-2644

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube