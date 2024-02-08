In-Game Advertising Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In-Game Advertising Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's In-Game Advertising Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 8, 2024

The Business Research Company's “In-Game Advertising Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the in-game advertising market size is predicted to reach $15.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%.

The growth in the in-game advertising market is due to the rising number of smartphone users. North America region is expected to hold the largest in-game advertising market share. Major players in the in-game advertising market include Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., MediaSpike Inc., ironSource Ltd., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc..

In-Game Advertising Market Segments

.By Type: Static Ads, Dynamic Ads, Advergaming

.By Platform: Mobile, Computing, Console

.By Applications: Online, Standalone

.By Geography: The global in-game advertising market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

In-game advertising is a monetization technique used by the game maker to increase game sales by displaying mobile game advertisements to their consumers. Game producers make money by ads and reward customers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. In-Game Advertising Market Characteristics

3. In-Game Advertising Market Trends And Strategies

4. In-Game Advertising Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. In-Game Advertising Market Size And Growth

27. In-Game Advertising Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. In-Game Advertising Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

