The Da Camera Society Of Mount Saint Mary's University 50Th Anniversary Season Spring Concerts

The Da Camera Society Spring Concerts in Pasadena, Sierra Madre, Santa Monica, Orange County, and Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Da Camera Society celebrates 50 years of music and architecture in LA with concerts featuring internationally acclaimed artists in sites of architectural, historical, and cultural significance. Spring concerts will be held throughout the Southland at venues including the Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Villa del Sol d'Oro, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Chamber Music | OC, and the Doheny Mansion:
February 11 – 2 PM – Trio con Brio Copenhagen – Doheny Mansion Pompeian Room, Los Angeles
One of Europe's finest piano trios presents a program of Hayden, Shostakovich, and Beethoven in the breathtaking Pompeian Room.
March 2 – 7 PM – Parisian music for piano and strings – Pasadena Conservatory of Music
Sunset Chamberfest musicians perform Boulanger, Franck, and Fauré at Pasadena Conservatory's 100-seat Barrett Hall, a remodeled Spanish-revival chapel.
March 17 – 2 and 4 PM – Music of 18th-century London – Villa del Sol d'Oro, Sierra Madre
The Da Camera Society partners with Tesserae Baroque to present an afternoon of music as it might have been heard in l 18th-century London – performed in an early-20th-century replica of a renaissance Italian villa!
April 13 – 6:30 PM – The Westside Chamber Orchestra (WCO) - St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Santa Monica
Conductor Brian Stone and his Westside Chamber Orchestra (WCO) perform modern masterworks inspired by baroque music at the historic St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Santa Monica featuring saxophonist Harvey Pittel and an opening performance by the Santa Monica Youth Orchestra.
April 20 – 7:30 PM – Trio Céleste - Chamber Music | OC, Lake Forest
Trio Céleste performs Beethoven, Boulanger, and Mendelssohn at Chamber Music | OC,'s recently completed concert hall, an intimate, 75-seat venue that pairs exceptional acoustics with state-of-the-art recording and live-streaming technology.
