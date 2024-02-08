DUTCH AND AMERICAN CREATORS OF SAVE&RAID ONLINE STREAMING EVENT FOR SUICIDE AWARENESS TO MEET IN PERSON FOR FIRST TIME

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The official logo of the 2024 Save&Raid Game to benefit SAVE

The official 35th Anniversary logo for SAVE -Suicide Awareness Voices of Education

Matty Covey Lewis (Artyom Havok)

Stijn van der Heide (Bearded Bogle)

Creators of“Save&Raid” to finally meet in person for the first time since creating online streaming event to benefit suicide awareness and prevention.

- Erich Mische, Executive Director, SAVE MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Save&Raid” Home -“Save&Raid” the brainchild of Matty Covey Lewis (Artyom Havok) of Vancouver, Washington and Stijn van der Heide (Bearded Bogle) of Leiden, The Netherlands, began in January 2021 as a way to foster healthy relationships between streamers on Twitch, where things can be largely competitive, and to raise funds and awareness for SAVE-Suicide Awareness Voices of EducationSince then, the duo, along with a dedicated Team of volunteer staff, and 72 unique streamers, have raised nearly $33,000.00 for suicide prevention and awareness with its support of SAVE. However, the two organizers have never met in person until this year's event that will take place on Twitch beginning at 12:00 p.m. PST on February 23rd and ending at Midnight on February 25th.That long-distance philanthropic relationship ends on Wednesday, February 21st, 2024 when Stijn arrives at Portland International Airport (PDX) and is greeted by Matty to prepare for the 2024“Save&Raid”: Follow the Freeman” event, with its headquarters at Covey Lewis's Vancouver, Washington home.“It's absolutely amazing that Matty and I have been able to develop this fundraising event for SAVE and do so without ever being in the same physical space since 2021,” said Stijn.“I don't know what I am more excited by – the“Save&Raid” event, our biggest yet, beginning on February 23rd, or finally being able to give a hug to my friend and colleague Matty when I arrive at the airport!”For his part, Matty makes it clear that the“Save&Raid” event is not just the result of two people, but an international collaboration that has come together to build a unique online streaming event to raise funds and awareness to prevent suicide and save lives.“This event, which this year will see nearly 60 people from all over the world coming together to play the entire Half-Life game series, is a perfect example of international fellowship of people united in a common cause: preventing suicide,” explained Matty.“Egos, differences in languages and cultures and national identities go right out the window as we all come together for the purpose of sharing the important work of SAVE and its focus on Education, Training, Advocacy and Support.”Celebrating its 35th year this August, SAVE Executive Director Erich Mische said the organization is honored to work with the“Save&Raid” Team to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention.“This event, and the people behind it, are a reminder that we are not alone in the fight to prevent suicide and save lives. We could not be prouder of our association with“Save&Raid” and everyone and everything behind it!”For any and all information about“Save&Raid”, including the streamer schedule and a link to the donation page, visit /If you or someone you know is having a mental health crisis or suicidal ideation call or text 988 in the United States or in the Netherlands call 113 or visit 113

