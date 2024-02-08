From Dreams To Reality: Michael Adam Lengyel Releases 'The Mannamong' Graphic Novels For Middle-Grade Readers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Mannamong Series - Volume 1 and 2

Comic scenes from The Mannamong Volume 1

Author & Illustrator Michael Adam Lengyel

Enter 'The Mannamong': Michael Adam Lengyel's Middle-Grade Graphic Novels. Immerse in fantasy, mythical tales, and life lessons, releasing Feb 28, 2024.

- Michael Adam LengyelSARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author and Illustrator Michael Adam Lengyel invites readers on an exciting journey into the mystical realm of "The Mannamong" with the updated release of Volume 1 and the new release of Volume 2. This middle-grade fantasy graphic novel series, aimed at readers aged 8 to 12, promises an immersive experience filled with mythical beings, magical adventures, and lessons of empathy, resilience, and discovering strength in vulnerability.Release Information:"The Mannamong" Volumes 1 and 2 are set to be released on February 28, 2024. Both volumes will be available at Amazon and through the author's official website michaellengyel .About the Author:Michael Adam Lengyel, a Will Eisner Comic Industry Award nominee for Best Webcomic in 2023, brings his creative prowess to "The Mannamong" series. With a passion for storytelling and a keen eye for captivating visuals, Lengyel invites readers of all ages to embark on a journey filled with wonder, humor, and profound life lessons.Book Details:Title: The Mannamong - Volume 1 (second edition)Release Date: February 28, 2024ISBN: 978-1-7325632-3-0---------------------Title: The Mannamong - Volume 2 (first edition)Release Date: February 28, 2024ISBN: 978-1-7325632-4-7---------------------Author/Illustrator: Michael Adam LengyelGenre: Middle-Grade Fantasy Graphic Novel SeriesTarget Audience: Ages 8-12Synopsis:In a world where legends speak of the mannamong, mythical spirits crafted by Mother Nature to guide and safeguard humanity, the boundary between folklore and truth blurs for a young girl named Kali Teal.Volume 1 introduces readers to Kali's extraordinary journey, where the bedtime stories her mother shared become a tangible reality. As she grapples with the consequences of a rogue mannamong's possession and struggles to convince her mother of their existence, Kali is thrust into a quest to untangle the mysteries surrounding these enigmatic beings.Volume 2 delves deeper into Kali's toil with the rogue mannamong, Tontorus, and the unfolding conflict between humans and mannamong. As Kali tries to rid herself of Tontorus and navigate the conflicts among mannamong spirits, readers are taken on a rollercoaster of emotions and unforeseen twists.Key Themes:.Mythical Adventures.Love versus Hate.Empathy.Forgiveness.Second Chances.Fantasy World-BuildingPraise for "The Mannamong"2023 Will Eisner Comic Industry Award nominee for Best WebcomicFor media inquiries, author interviews, or review copies, please contact:

Michael Adam Lengyel

Michael Adam Lengyel Studio

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

The Mannamong Series Book Trailer