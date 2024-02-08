Webfeat Complete Celebrates 25 Years Of Digital Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Wednesday, February 7th, webFEAT Complete celebrated a monumental milestone – 25 years of driving digital success. Since the company's inception in 1999, webFEAT has been at the forefront of the digital marketing landscape in Cincinnati, shaping the way businesses connect and thrive online.Founder, President, and CEO, Michelle Selnick, took a leap of faith when she launched webFEAT at a time when the internet was still in its infancy, and uncertainty loomed over its future. Drawing upon her background in print sales to manufacturers, Michelle initially focused on serving the B2B sector, forging strong partnerships and laying the foundation for the company's growth. At the time, webFEAT's primary focus was to offer website design services to businesses in need.Over the years, webFEAT Complete has evolved, diversifying its client base to include various industries such as healthcare, restaurants, service industries, law firms, and more. Recognizing the importance of website security, webFEAT later added hosting as one of its core services to ensure the safety and reliability of their customers' digital environments.Later on, as digital marketing gained momentum, webFEAT adapted swiftly, expanding its team and services to meet the evolving needs of businesses in Cincinnati and beyond. The company's shift from solely website design and hosting to a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions marked a turning point, propelling webFEAT to new heights of success. The firm is now proud to offer a variety of digital solutions, such as social media management, search engine optimization (SEO), reputation management, digital advertising, email marketing, and more."We are incredibly proud to have reached this significant milestone," said Michelle Selnick, Founder, President, and CEO of webFEAT Complete. "Our journey over the past 25 years has been defined by innovation, collaboration, and a passion for helping businesses thrive online. We look forward to continuing our mission of delivering top-tier digital marketing solutions and driving success for our clients in the years to come."Join us as we look back and reflect on a few of webFEAT's greatest client successes from throughout the years: Aniara, Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing, Colerain Chamber of Commerce, Colerain H.O.P.E., Dugan & Meyers, Geothermal Professionals, Gotham Sound, Hamilton County Job Fair & Family Services, Housing Authority of Covington, Integra Testing, Janell Concrete, JK Meurer, Manufacturers Supplies Co., Martin & Associates, meetNKY, Mesa International, Peerless Pump, Powerex, Robert R. Hart, Jr., Attorney at Law, Specialized Trust Company, The B-Line, WVXU, and many more.webFEAT Complete remains committed to its core values of integrity, creativity, and customer-centricity, guided by the vision to be a trusted partner in navigating the complexities of the digital landscape.About webFEAT Complete:webFEAT Complete is a leading digital marketing agency based out of Cincinnati, OH since 1999. For 25 years, webFEAT Complete has helped hundreds of businesses in the Greater Cincinnati area and beyond achieve online success through their digital marketing services. webFEAT Complete is proud to offer services including but not limited to website design, search engine optimization (SEO), social media management, email marketing, digital advertising, reputation repair & rebuilding, website hosting, and more.Ms. Selnick and webFEAT are members of the following organizations: Goering Center, Women's Presidents Organization, Cincinnati Women's Club, Hyde Park Country Club, Covington Business Council, Colerain Chamber of Commerce, Milford Miami Township Chamber of Commerce, Linwood Community Chamber of Commerce, Madeira Chamber of Commerce, and Montgomery Chamber of Commerce.To learn more, visit

