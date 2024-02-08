So-Called China Deflation Is Good News For Profits

(MENAFN- Asia Times) To gauge price behavior, rather than the overall index number, economists look at so-called“core” consumer price inflation that excludes volatile food and energy prices – except when it comes to China.

“China sinks deeper into deflation as prices fall at fastest rate in 15 years” was CNN's headline this morning. But the 0.8% January drop in China's consumer price index reflected a 17% drop in pork prices. Core CPI rose by 0.4% in January. That's 4.7% core inflation at a compound annual rate – hardly consistent with deflation.