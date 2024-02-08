               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Post-Earnings Slumps: Alibaba, Digital Turbine, And More


2/8/2024 10:10:46 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) SAIC Snares Naval Contract, Shares Up

  • ADS-TEC Hikes on Quarterly Results
  • Spirit Narrows Loss
  • Ralph Lauren Rockets on Q3 Numbers
  • Walt Disney Raises Dividend By 50% On Strong Earnings Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris La - Thursday, February 8, 2024

    Post-Earnings Slumps: Alibaba, Digital Turbine, and More

    Markets will watch ConocoPhillips (COP), Cameco, and Hershey after these firms reported results this morning. After the market closes, Affirm (AFRM), Cloudflare (NET), and Pinterest (PINS) will get the attention of tech investors.

    In morning trade, Alibaba (BABA) is increasingly likely to resume its yearlong downtrend. The firm increased its buyback by $25 billion. However, if insiders do not buy shares aggressively, the company will lose its shareholder's confidence.

    Alibaba reported revenue growing by 5% Y/Y to $36.67 billion in its third quarter.

    Mobile advertising firm Digital Turbine (APPS) erased 15% in value in after-hours trade. It reported revenue falling by 12.1% Y/Y to $142.63. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA fell from $40 million last year to just $25.4 million. Activist investors may shake up the company, demanding a change in management.

    Bucking the earnings slump is Uber Technologies (UBER). On Feb. 7, Uber posted a GAAP EPS of $0.66. For Q1/2024, the company issued gross bookings guidance of $37 billion to $38.5 billion. The market should treat Uber as a big tech stock. Strong institutional ownership suggests that the major indices will add UBER stock.

    Bears have a 3.49% short interest. Expect UBER stock to continue trending higher, pressuring short-sellers to close their bearish bet against the firm. Conversely, if markets weaken and take UBER stock to below $70, investors should take advantage of the mispricing to consider a position in this company.





    • About Us
    • Contact Us
    • Advertise
    • License Our Content
    • Jobs
    • Disclaimer
    • Privacy Policy

    Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks

    MENAFN08022024000212011056ID1107828769


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search