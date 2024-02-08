               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Paypal's Stock Falls 10% On Weak Guidance


2/8/2024 10:10:45 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) SAIC Snares Naval Contract, Shares Up

  • ADS-TEC Hikes on Quarterly Results
  • Spirit Narrows Loss
  • Ralph Lauren Rockets on Q3 Numbers
  • Walt Disney Raises Dividend By 50% On Strong Earnings Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Thursday, February 8, 2024

    PayPal's Stock Falls 10% On Weak Guidance

    Shares of PayPal Holdings (PYPL) are down 10% after the financial technology and payments company issued weak guidance for the year ahead.

    The company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results, posting earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 U.S. compared to $1.36 U.S. that was forecast on Wall Street.

    Revenue in the quarter came in at $8.03 billion U.S, which beat analysts' estimates of $7.87 billion U.S.

    While the latest print beat expectations, PayPal provided downbeat guidance, which is pressuring the company's stock.

    The company said that it anticipates full-year earnings of $5.10 U.S. a share, which is below the $5.48 U.S. that analysts had expected.

    For the current first quarter, PayPal estimates year-over-year earnings per share growth in the mid-single digits, compared with a consensus forecast of 8.7%.

    The latest earnings report comes after PayPal recently announced its intention to layoff 9% of its workforce to help control costs.

    PayPal faces growing competition for its payment services from technology giants such as Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOG / GOOGL).

    Before today (Feb. 8), PayPal's stock had declined 20% over the last 12 months and was trading at $63.24 U.S. per share.






    • About Us
    • Contact Us
    • Advertise
    • License Our Content
    • Jobs
    • Disclaimer
    • Privacy Policy

    Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks

    MENAFN08022024000212011056ID1107828767


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search