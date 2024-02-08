(MENAFN- Baystreet)
SAIC Snares Naval Contract, Shares Up
ADS-TEC Hikes on Quarterly Results
Spirit Narrows Loss
Walt Disney Raises Dividend By 50% On Strong Earnings
PayPal's Stock Falls 10% On Weak Guidance Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Glenn Wilkin - Thursday, February 8, 2024
Ralph Lauren Rockets on Q3 Numbers
Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) shares headed sharply north Thursday, as the maker of luxury lifestyle products reported earnings per diluted share of $4.19, up 31% to prior year on a reported basis and $4.17, up 24% on an adjusted basis, excluding restructuring-related and other net charges for the third quarter of Fiscal 2024. This compared to earnings per diluted share of $3.20 on a reported basis and $3.35 on an adjusted basis, excluding restructuring-related and other net charges for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023.
"Our vision inspires people to live the life of their dreams," said Lauren himself. "And this holiday season, our teams around the world brought this to life in iconic products and campaigns marked with timeless elegance and a spirit of joy."
In the third quarter of Fiscal 2024, revenue increased 6% to $1.9 billion on a reported basis and was up 5% in constant currency. Operating expenses in the third quarter of Fiscal 2024 were $968 million on a reported basis. On an adjusted basis, operating expenses were also $968 million, up 7% to last year.
Operating income for the third quarter of Fiscal 2024 was $318 million and operating margin was 16.4% on a reported basis. On an adjusted basis, operating income was also $318 million and operating margin was 16.4%, 40 basis points above the prior year.
RL shares leaped $15.71, or 10.7%, to $162.85.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN08022024000212011056ID1107828765
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.