Stable Rock Solutions Expands Accounting Services With Acquisition Of Charles Grossman CPA

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) ELMSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Stable Rock Solutions LLC ("Stable Rock"), a leading outsourcing platform providing comprehensive end-to-end back-office services, has announced its acquisition of Charles Grossman CPA, a Westchester-based accounting firm. Charles Grossman CPA will combine with Stable Rock's subsidiary, Rosenberg Chesnov Advisors, which will expand Stable Rock's capabilities in servicing the accounting and financial needs of small and mid-sized businesses in the region.

Founded in 1988, Charles Grossman CPA has built a reputation for providing high-quality accounting, tax preparation, and advisory services to individuals, families, and privately held companies across Westchester County and the lower Hudson Valley. The acquisition provides Charles Grossman CPA access to Stable Rock's team of finance and accounting professionals, along with leading technologies and platforms.

"We are thrilled to welcome Charles Grossman CPA and the firm's clients into the Stable Rock family," said Greg Farrington, Co-Founder of Stable Rock Solutions. "Combining our resources and expertise creates a powerful offering to support clients with comprehensive accounting and financial solutions."

"I've been delighted to find a good home for my clients and our team. I continue to be impressed by Stable Rock's professionalism, competence, capabilities, resources, technology, and overall commitment to excellence," founder and owner Charles Grossman said of the new alignment.

Stable Rock and Charles Grossman CPA are committed to ensuring a seamless transition experience for all clients.

Stable Rock is an accounting-centric, next-generation outsourcing platform dedicated to empowering small and mid-sized businesses with comprehensive financial and operational support. Through its industry-defining approach, leading technologies, and expert team, Stable Rock is committed to delivering tailored solutions that enable businesses, outside of investment management, to optimize their processes, reduce costs, and focus on their core competencies. For more information, visit stablerock.

Charles Grossman CPA provides accounting, tax, and advisory services to individuals, families, businesses, and non-profit organizations throughout Westchester County and the Hudson Valley region. For more than 36 years, the firm has delivered customized financial solutions to help clients achieve their financial goals.

