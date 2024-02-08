Digital Racing Cards LLC Launches Kickstarter Campaign For Race Face Digital Entertainment Platform

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Digital Racing Cards LLC, the innovative minds behind the Race Face Digital Entertainment Platform, proudly announces the launch of their Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. This milestone marks a crucial moment as the company seeks support to elevate its gamification project, "Capture The Flag," into the spotlight and revolutionize digital entertainment.





Race Face Digital aims to provide race fans with an engaging platform to connect with racers across various motorsports disciplines. The Kickstarter campaign, running until Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. ET, invites race enthusiasts to contribute and be part of this groundbreaking venture.

"We are thrilled to have taken the green flag and entered the launch phase of our Kickstarter program," expressed Rod Wortham, Founder and CEO of Race Face Digital. "Just one year ago, the idea of providing grassroots racers with a platform comparable to other major league sports programs was a mere concept. To witness it now coming to life is truly exhilarating. This Kickstarter campaign represents a significant step towards making our vision a reality, and we eagerly invite supporters to join us on this exciting journey."

Pledges start at an accessible $1, with rewarding tiers beginning at $10 and extending up to the prestigious $1,000 Founder's Club level. With 57% of the targeted goal already achieved, the urgency to secure one of the limited 15 Founder's Club slots intensifies, with only six slots remaining.

Supporters, regardless of their chosen pledge level, will receive a commemorative badge and complimentary membership to the Savings HUB, along with a limited-edition digital collectible card from the Race Face Digital Launch Series.

Higher-level pledgers enjoy exclusive benefits, including promo codes for collectible cards, personalized certificates, Race Face Digital apparel, and invitations to special driver Discord chat nights during the racing season. Founder's Club members enjoy lifetime free access to all Race Face Digital's MP4 collectible cards.

How and Where to Pledge

For detailed information on the Race Face Digital Kickstarter program, including specific rewards and how to pledge your support, visit .

About Race Face Digital

Race Face Digital is the ultimate entertainment platform for race fans and collectors to collect, buy, sell, and trade digital MP4 collectible racing cards. The platform allows racers to promote their brand uniquely and connect with fans in the digital world.

