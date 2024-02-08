Leading AI Strategist Jack Berkowitz Joins Thinktiv As A Strategic Advisor

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Chief Data Officer of Securiti and former CDO of ADP, Berkowitz brings deep expertise in large-scale Data and AI deployments to Thinktiv's unique value creation consulting model.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Thinktiv, the leading value creation consulting firm for software-centric businesses and their capital investors, today announced the addition of Jack Berkowitz as a Strategic Advisor. Berkowitz, the Chief Data Officer of Securiti and former CDO of ADP, brings decades of experience in artificial intelligence (AI) and large-scale data management to Thinktiv's proprietary, integrated value creation model.



Jack Berkowitz



In his Strategic Advisor role, Berkowitz will help Thinktiv shape its expanding portfolio of AI-centric value creation services, advise key clients on optimal technical approaches for executing Thinktiv's integrated strategies, and support the accelerated buildout of Thinktiv's partnership ecosystem.

Berkowitz was recently named Chief Data Officer at Securiti, where he plays a strategic role helping enterprises unleash the power of Data and AI safely with Securiti's pioneering Data Command Center. Prior to Securiti, Berkowitz served as the Chief Data Officer for ADP, where he guided AI strategy and led the development of cloud-native ML solutions that leverage the company's highly valuable global data assets. Before ADP, he brought to life numerous intelligent software products and information systems in pivotal product and IT leadership roles at companies including Oracle, Attivio (acquired by ServiceNow), FieldConnect, Siderean Software (Acquired by OpenText), and others.

The rise of Generative AI brings new competitive urgency to established SaaS application and software-enabled services businesses, as new, AI-first market entrants threaten to capture market share with disruptive new product experiences. Thinktiv brings an unmatched track record of helping companies align their data assets, product roadmaps, user experience strategies, and most valuable AI use cases to fuel winning product and commercial strategies.

"We're now in a time where every established SaaS and software-enabled services business must make the leap to an AI-focused product strategy, or face the potential of significant revenue declines over the next two to five years," said Berkowitz. "Having been a Thinktiv client twice-at both an emerging growth SaaS company and one of the world's largest enterprises-I know first hand there is no firm more potent and proven in helping software-centric businesses make that transition. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to apply my experience in helping Thinktiv position their clients for their next phase of sustainable growth and prosperity."

Thinktiv's unique value creation approach, refined over the last 15 years, integrates commercial strategy, product and user experience strategy, and corporate development strategy to accelerate profitable revenue growth and enhance valuation multiples within the time constraints before a company's next capitalization event. During its history, Thinktiv has played an integral role in the commercial and product strategies for numerous AI and ML category leaders, including TrueCar, OJO, Supplyframe (acquired by Siemens), and Zilliant (acquired by Madison Dearborn Partners), among others.

"There are very few individuals in the world who can match Jack's hard-won experience and wisdom when it comes to driving enterprise value with data and AI," said Justin Petro, Thinktiv CEO. "He will bring tremendous value to both our business and our clients as AI plays an increasingly central role when building strategies that deliver superior outcomes for companies and their shareholders."

To learn more about Thinktiv's integrated value creation approach, please visit thinktiv .

About Thinktiv

Thinktiv is a pioneering value creation consulting firm headquartered in Austin, Texas. We partner with management teams and leading capital investors to transform SaaS and software-enabled services businesses for rapid profitable growth, category leadership, and superior transactional outcomes. Our uniquely integrated approach merges commercial, product & user experience, and corporate development strategies to deliver business impact that cannot be matched by siloed agencies or legacy management consultants. For more information, please visit thinktiv or follow us on LinkedIn .

