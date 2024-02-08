Political Fervour Surrounding Elections Remains Evident With Significant Political Parties

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Sara Nazir
Pakistan, a nation of 240 million with over 128 million eligible
voters, is all set to conduct General Elections on February 8,
2024. In greater national interest, it is essential that the
maximum number of people come out of their houses and exercise
their right to vote for their favourite candidates, who can
subsequently represent them in legislative assemblies and the
Parliament. Nestled in a complicated political landscape, Pakistan
is a democratic, peace-loving, and resilient nation that defies all
odds it confronts. This nation, founded on principles of democracy,
has a long history of holding elections that exhibit the core
principles of political transformation. The continuation of the
democratic process illustrates Pakistan's dedication to providing
individuals with a forum to express legitimate issues through their
elected candidates.
In an effort to demonstrate openness and transparency, the
Pakistani Government has invited hundreds of international
journalists from twenty different nations to witness and report on
the election process. This strategic choice is not merely to
alleviate foreign scepticism but to highlight the government's
commitment to democratic principles. Some external groups with
vested interests recently embarked on a smear campaign on
international media forums with support and backing from certain
domestic political quarters across Pakistan's political milieu. The
fundamental goal of this sinister effort was to degrade Pakistan's
reputation and that of its Armed Forces around the globe. This
smear campaign, sponsored by those opposed to Pakistan's growth,
will confront a powerful opponent on February 8, when the Pakistani
people exercise their democratic right to vote and prove their
resilience one more time.
The political fervour surrounding the elections remained
evident, with significant political parties such as Pakistan Muslim
League (N), the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and the Pakistan
Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) actively participating in the political
campaigns. Traditional political rallies, processions, corner
meetings, and public interaction afforded the campaigners an
atmosphere for the electoral system, which remains central to
Pakistan's democratic values. From a security standpoint, to ensure
a free, fair, and peaceful voting process, the government has
developed a strong three-tiered security structure, including the
Police, Civil Armed Forces, and Armed Forces in their respective
tiers.
The demographics, which include a significant number of young
people, represent vitality and the potential to foster positive
growth. The active participation of youngsters reflects the
nation's dedication to diversity and representation. The recurrent
transfer of power through democratic methods, as symbolized by
Pakistan's forthcoming 24th Prime Minister, strengthens the
stability and continuity of the democratic institutions.
The makeup of the National Assembly and the four provincial
assemblies-Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan-will
be determined by General Elections. The National Assembly has 336
representative seats, with 266 directly elected by single-member
constituencies under the first-past-the-post system. Additionally,
60 seats are reserved for women and 10 for minorities. The
allocation of women's reserved seats among parties is proportionate
to their province seat total, whereas minority seats are
distributed based on each party's overall seat count. Following
that, provincial assemblies elect 100 members of the Senate,
Pakistan's upper chamber of Parliament. The party or alliance that
wins the most seats in the National Assembly gets to choose its
leader, who proceeds on to serve as the next Prime Minister.
An interesting assessment report from a Government Institution
offers an interesting insight into the likely political scenario
following the elections. The survey forecasts that the PML-N will
come out as the single largest party, securing approximately 115 to
132 seats in the National Assembly. The estimate indicates to a
stronghold for the PML-N in the Punjab Assembly, where it is
expected to win around 190 of 297 seats, potentially forming a
Government with a controlling two-thirds majority in the entirety
of Punjab. Beyond Punjab, the estimate sees the PML-N playing a key
role in Coalition Governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and
Balochistan. On the other side, the PPP is expected to win 35 to 40
seats, setting itself for control in Sindh. The PTI's independent
candidates are expected to win 23 to 29 seats, while the Muttahida
Qaumi Movement (MQM), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Pakistan Muslim
League (PML-Q), and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) will play a
variety of roles in the National Assembly.
As the country goes to the polls tomorrow, it will not only
resist coordinated efforts to malign its image, but it will also
elect representatives who will reflect the true concerns of the
people in Parliament and other legislative assemblies. The
tolerance of divergent opinions is symptomatic of the growth of
Pakistan's democratic culture. A strong democracy promotes differed
viewpoints, ensuring that each citizen's voice is heard.
Most significantly, the election results will not only shape
Pakistan's political landscape but will also have profound
implications for stability of the region and Muslim world. The
challenging democratic road reflects Pakistan's will to persevere
and proclaim its democratic values in the face of difficulties.
Through the ballot, Pakistanis will be able to elect members who
will voice their real concerns in parliamentary and legislative
assemblies, supporting the country's true democracy.
MENAFN08022024000195011045ID1107828727
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.