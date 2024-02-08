Deglaryan's Confession Proves That Mass Grave Near Asgaran Belongs To Khojaly Resident

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In February 1992, Rashid Deglaryan, who admitted to being a
participant in the murder of peaceful residents of Khojaly,
reported that civilians moving from Khojaly in the direction of
Aghdam were ambushed and killed near the Askeran fortress, and
their bodies were buried near the fortress.
Zaur Ismayilov, an employee of the Working Group of the State
Commission on Prisoners and Missing Citizens, said this in an
interview with journalists, Azernews reports.
He said that in connection with this, search and excavation work
was started in October-November of last year by the State
Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, but
the work was not completed due to unfavorable weather
conditions.
Excavations have been continued since February of this year, and
as a result, a mass grave likely belonging to the residents of
Khojaly was discovered. According to experts, human remains are
belonging to at least 8 people. It is not excluded that this number
will increase as a result of the search work that will be continued
here.
In the next stage, the human remains will be handed over to
relevant laboratories for identification, and the public will be
informed about the result after identification.
It should be noted that local and foreign media representatives
visited the area with the mass grave discovered near Askeran
Castle. The video recorded during the investigation was
reviewed.
