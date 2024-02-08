Ukraine, Denmark Sign Declaration On Medical Partnership

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Denmark have signed a declaration on strengthening the development of medical partnership.

That's according to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"Today we signed a document that lays the foundations for the further development of a sustainable medical partnership. We have outlined the following key areas: improving access to medical care, including primary medical care, with a special emphasis on mental health, regulating the circulation of medicines and medical devices, combating resistance to antimicrobial drugs," said Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko.

The declaration of intent signed by the parties envisages the exchange of experience between medical experts, cooperation with non-governmental organizations, particularly with academic institutions, charitable organizations and civil society institutes, the holding of training sessions, seminars and master classes, participation in conferences, etc.

During the bilateral meeting, Minister of the Interior and Health of Denmark Sophie Lohde announced the transfer of 3,000 hearing aids to Ukraine. They will be aimed at supporting Ukrainian military personnel who have lost their hearing due to war-related injuries.

During the third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, held in Ukraine in September 2023, Denmark became one of the 16 countries to support the statement on building a sustainable international partnership in the field of health care.