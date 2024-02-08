               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkish Nationalist Movement Party Chair Congrats President Ilham Aliyev On Poll Victory


2/8/2024 10:08:27 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Chairman of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party Devlet Bahceli has called President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and congratulated him on his victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107828724

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search