President Of Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus Calls President Ilham Aliyev

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar has called President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and congratulated him on his confident victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.

