President Ilham Aliyev Wins Sweeping Victory - Russian Newspaper

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The concluded
presidential election in Azerbaijan saw the incumbent head of state
Ilham Aliyev emerge as the winner with over 92 percent of the
votes, accompanied by a record-high voter turnout, writes
Rossiyskaya Gazeta (a state-owned Russian newspaper), Trend reports.
The newspaper reports that the February 7 election is being
welcomed as the start of a new era in Azerbaijan. The Central
Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) registered over 90,300
observers to ensure openness, including 790 international observers
from 89 countries. Furthermore, 109 international media outlets
were accredited, and over a thousand webcams were deployed at
voting sites to provide live broadcasts on the CEC website.
"A significant innovation was implemented to avoid illicit
re-voting. Upon entering voting stations, each voter's thumb was
scanned, and their biometric information was stored in a
specialized database. This approach effectively prohibited anyone
from trying to vote more than once," the article said.
The article also quotes Sergey Lebedev, General Secretary of the
Commonwealth of Independent States.
"We confirm that the election was held on a competitive footing
following a thorough study of the candidate nomination and
registration processes. The voter participation was high,
demonstrating individuals' dedication to keeping the country
peaceful and stable. Throughout the campaign, all seven contenders
had equal access to media channels and received press coverage. The
strong presence of foreign observers from organizations like the
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE),
Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and Organization of Turkic
States (OTS) highlights the significant international interest in
Azerbaijan's election," CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev
said.
The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place
on February 7, and seven candidates ran in the election.
According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev led in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of
93.35 percent of the ballots.
The other contenders: Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the
votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received
two percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat
Hasanguliyev received 1.76 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53
percent of the votes.
According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group
and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of
voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107828722
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.