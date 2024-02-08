Justice Ministry Participates In Digital Transformation Conference In Morocco

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) - Secretary General of the Ministry of Justice for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Kholoud Abadi, on Thursday took part in the two-day International Conference on Digital Transformation of Judicial System, which is currently being held in Morocco.According to a Justice Ministry statement, participants discussed exchange of knowledge and expertise in various fields of digital justice, possible opportunities, and new visions on justice systems e-transformation.The statement added that the event went over ways to provide a platform that brings together representatives of digital justice at the local, regional and international levels, to exchange the "best" expertise and practices.This future step aims to discuss opportunities and challenges of digital transformation in the judicial field, as well finding legal and regulatory framework in this regard, the statement pointed out.Abadi expressed thanks to Moroccan Ministry of Justice for its efforts to make this international conference a "success."200 decision-makers are taking part in the event, as well as experts and representatives from Arab and foreign countries.