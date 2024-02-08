QRTA, AUB Sign Educational Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) - Queen Rania Teacher Academy (QRTA) on Thursday signed a cooperation agreement with the American University of Beirut (AUB) to develop training programs and exchange expertise in the educational and training fields.Speaking at the signing ceremony, QRTA Executive Director, Dr. Osama Obeidat, said this partnership aims to enhance and ensure education quality and provide visions and plans for the educational and professional future.Obeidat added that launching "Teaching for the Future Program" now affirms the mutual position to advance the joint educational and training sector.The program, he noted, works to reduce the teacher-student gap by training teachers on the necessary skills and know-how to grasp and update digital education.Additionally, Obeidat affirmed the program addresses three main axes: Emerging Technology, Evolutionary Science, and Educational Innovation and allow participants to gain experience in dealing with the latest developments in educational and professional technology, primarily learning platforms, digital assessment tools, and effective teaching methods.For his part, AUB President, Dr. Fadlo Khuri, stressed the importance of this partnership, adding that: "The agreement will launch joint cooperation, which would help service recipients to reach the desired goal of the agreement."Khuri added that the agreement seeks to provide vocational and educational training to ensure sustainability of the educational system to keep pace with digital technology era.