Senegal Civil Society Calls For Mass Action Over Delayed Election

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

-Senegalese civil society groups on Thursday urged mass action after this month's presidential poll was deferred to December, as President Macky Sall sought to quell public outcry and faced global pressure.

The normally stable West African nation has plunged into its worst political upheaval in decades after lawmakers backed Sall's decision to postpone the February 25 election to the middle of December.

The contentious vote paved the way for Sall, whose second term was due to expire in early April, to remain in office until his successor is installed, probably in 2025.

A newly formed collective -- comprising some 40 civil, religious, and professional groups -- outlined a series of upcoming actions including a protest and a strike.

"We invite all citizens concerned by the preservation of democratic gains to mobilise en masse throughout the country and in the diaspora to prevent this seizure of power," the civil society platform Aar Sunu Election (Let's protect our election) said in a statement.

Crammed into a room too small to hold all the journalists, representatives from the group spoke of a demonstration planned for Tuesday, a general strike on an unspecified date, and a walkout in schools on Friday.

The platform also called on Muslims to attend Friday prayers wearing white and flying the national colours.

- Sporadic mobilisation -But to what extent these calls to action will be heeded is as yet unclear.

Senegal's opposition, which has decried the election delay as a "constitutional coup", appears to be trying to form a coherent strategy after the last-minute announcement.

It has denounced the move as part of a plan by the presidential camp to avoid defeat, or even extend Sall's term in office, despite his reiterating on Saturday that he would not stand again.

But the widespread outcry unleashed on social media has only materialised into sporadic mobilisation on the streets.