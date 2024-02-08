Eco Bright Future, Inc.'S Director, Tomax Strgar, Provides A Letter To Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Bright Future, Inc.'s (OTC: EBFI) Director, Tomax Strgar, provides the following letter to the Company's shareholders:



February 8, 2024

Dear Shareholders:

As was announced recently, the Company is finishing its restructuring and completing the takeover by United Heritage, Sociedad Anonima De Capital Variable . Upon completing the consolidated audited financial statements, we expect to finalize the planned takeover in March 2024 and proceed forward with a name and symbol change. The Company currently provides blockchain technology that uses real-world tokenization to create virtual investment vehicles on the blockchain linked to tangible things such as real estate, precious metals, art, and collectibles.

The growth potential in the tokenization space is enormous. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has said that the next generation of markets will be the tokenization of securities. Furthermore, Boston Consulting Group's forecast tokenized illiquid assets, including real estate and natural resources, could reach $16.1 trillion by 2030. This growth underlines the staggering market potential of tokenization of assets.

The Company has cemented its pioneering status by focusing on tokenizing real-world assets, emphasizing tokenized asset offerings, and establishing an ironclad digital infrastructure to ensure uncompromised security and regulatory compliance across multiple geographies, including Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

The tokenization of real-world assets is a process whereby the rights to physical assets, such as commodities and real estate, are converted into digital tokens on a blockchain. This tokenization is the cornerstone of the Company's new strategy. These tokens, each representing a fraction of the value of the assets, are easily tradable and provide a robust, secure, and transparent way to own and invest in assets. Tokenization has several advantages over traditional investing, including easy fractional ownership, instant liquidity, full transparency, lower barriers to entry, and high potential returns.

The main problem in adopting this brilliant technology is the lack of regulation and standardization. Assets are tokenized differently in different regions, and a global tokenization platform may be subject to additional regulatory oversight. These regulations can create challenges for companies looking to enter the market and increase compliance costs. Second, the lack of standardization in the real asset tokenization market can create challenges for investors and companies. The lack of uniform regulations or guidelines can lead to confusion and make it difficult to compare and exchange different tokenized assets.

Eco Bright Future, Inc. is primed to be the first Company to solve this problem globally by expanding its legal tokenization of digital assets to Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa later this year. The Company is in the process of filing and then receiving all appropriate licensing and regulatory approvals in Thailand and El Salvador.

Alexander Borodich, founder of Universa Blockchain , stated, "EBFI's growth strategy is to create a multi-billion-dollar Company within the next few years. Since its inception, Universa and now EBFI have been dedicated to reshaping the paradigms of real-world asset ownership through our unique blockchain technology. The Company will relentlessly virtualize various real-world assets and record digitally notarized transactions into the global public registry. This business will give investors and stakeholders unprecedented ease to own and sell digital assets."

With this year's expansion, the Company aims to consolidate its position as a leader in this rapidly growing space. The Company intends to start with rapid capitalization of digital assets through its presence in Central America and continue by introducing its technology in the extremely valuable Southeast Asian market. We are excited to continue sharing with our shareholders the many exciting things we have planned for the Company this coming year. We believe our aggressive expansion plans will provide excellent shareholder value, and the Company will be a global leader in tokenizing assets.

With Regards,

Tomax Strgr

Director

About United Heritage, Sociedad Anonima De Capital:

United Heritage, Sociedad Anonima De Capital Variable is introducing the evolution of a modern blockchain technology that governments and large corporations worldwide chose. Universa Blockchain is the platform and the protocol intended for decentralized storage of the trust/validity for modifiable smart contracts, focused on real-world businesses and digitizing/tokenizing the business processes with minimum interference to the established existing infrastructure. This unique model helps each part of the ecosystem grow through robust but simple-to-use technology platforms.

