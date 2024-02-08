Housingwire Names Docmagic A 2024 Tech 100 Winner For Its Latest Advancements In Digital Lending

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dominic Iannitti, President & CEO of DocMagic, Inc, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TORRANCE, Calif., Feb 8, 2024-DocMagic, Inc. , the premier provider of compliant loan document generation, automated regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that it has been recognized by HousingWire as one of the most innovative and impactful mortgage technology firms in the U.S. housing economy for 2024.Now in its 12th year, the Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of market-leading technology providers whose solutions are driving efficiency, transparency, and accessibility across the mortgage supply chain. Industry participants have come to rely on the annually produced list to identify firms with cutting-edge products that effectively address the business challenges lending entities face daily.“We are honored to earn a spot on HousingWire's 2024 Tech 100 list," said Dominic Iannitti, president and CEO of DocMagic. "Garnering this coveted industry accolade underscores our unwavering dedication to empowering clients in advancing their lending practices amidst the dynamic landscape of the digital mortgage ecosystem.”HousingWire designated DocMagic a 2024 Tech 100 winner after evaluating the impact of multiple innovations it made in the last year along with supporting metrics. One of those advancements was DocMagic's official introduction of ADA-Compliant Loan Documents, a project that added tags to each document for ease of accessibility by borrowers with disabilities. DocMagic also added QR code technology to its document generation capabilities , a groundbreaking enhancement that brings major benefits to document-related information management processes.In addition, DocMagic developed an AI-powered compliance solution that dramatically reduces human intervention, saves time, and reduces compliance errors by automating document verification, classification, and data extraction with nearly 100% accuracy. Lastly, to establish a more unified client experience, key enhancements were made to DocMagic's Total eCloseTM platform, proprietary RON technology, and APIs for third-party integrations.“The technology capabilities and solutions that this year's Tech100 winning organizations have developed are an absolute testament to the relentless innovation within the real estate and mortgage technology landscape," HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said.“These past few years have been transformative for the industry and these honorees are continuing to bring long-awaited solutions to the challenges that mortgage and real estate professionals have struggled with for decades. Congratulations to all the deserving winners for their outstanding contributions to our ever-evolving industry.”HousingWire stated that its Tech100 program grows each year, competition among applicants tightens, and the demand for technology in housing increases. The Tech100 program is separated into two groups - Tech100 Mortgage and Tech100 Real Estate - to highlight the achievements of organizations from both sectors. The 2024 HW Tech 100 winners for both groups can be found at .About DocMagic:Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. is a leading provider of compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature, and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. The company's solutions facilitate precision-based digital lending transactions, connecting industry participants and ensuring data integrity. With in-house compliance experts and legal staff, DocMagic monitors legal and regulatory changes at both federal and state levels. For more information on DocMagic, visit .About HousingWire:HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision. Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities. Explore more at .###

