Jakarta To Host Pioneering ITS Forum, Showcasing Future Of Transportation From Flying Taxis To Unmanned Vehicles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) JAKARTA, DKI JAKARTA, INDONESIA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jakarta is gearing up to welcome the future of transportation as it prepares to host the ITS Asia Pacific Forum 2024, the most significant event in the Asia Pacific region dedicated to Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS). This biennial gathering is expected to transform the city into a hub for cutting-edge transportation technologies, including flying taxis and autonomous vehicles, reflecting the Indonesian government's commitment to improving the nation's quality of life through advanced transportation solutions.



Scheduled for May 2024, this event will not only feature the latest in transportation innovation but also facilitate critical discussions among global experts on the evolution and challenges of ITS in the Asia Pacific. Akio Yamamoto, Secretary-General of ITS Asia-Pacific and President of ITS Japan, emphasized the importance of Jakarta's role in the ITS community and the potential for this forum to highlight strategic advancements made by Indonesia in smart transportation.



"Indonesia's strategic role in the Asia-Pacific region as a leader in smart transportation transformation is crucial. Its success stories serve as a model for other countries looking to adopt similar inclusive and efficient systems," Yamamoto remarked, highlighting the significance of Indonesia's contributions to the ITS sector.



With full backing from the Ministry of Transportation of Indonesia, the ITS Asia-Pacific Forum 2024 aims to unveil the most recent advancements in smart transportation systems, fostering discussions about the sector's future in the region. William Sabandar, President of ITS Indonesia, shared his excitement about the forum, viewing it as a testament to Indonesia's dedication to advancing its transportation infrastructure.



"This forum is more than an event; it's a demonstration of our resolve to refine and advance Indonesia's transportation system. It's an honor to host the largest ITS forum in the Asia Pacific this year, allowing Indonesia to spearhead the dialogue on intelligent transportation solutions," Sabandar said.



The forum is expected to conclude with the Jakarta Declaration, a commitment by the global transportation community to develop smart, efficient, and sustainable transportation systems accessible to all societal levels. This initiative is anticipated to further drive the progress of smart transportation systems in Indonesia, including the development of high-speed trains, light rail transit (LRT) systems, and a shift from a car-oriented to a public transport-oriented development approach.



Moreover, the forum will exhibit the latest transportation technologies, from flying taxis and autonomous vehicles to electric cars, showcasing the contributions of both national and international industry players to the smart transportation ecosystem.

