Casepoint Joins The U.S. Department Of Commerce's AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC) To Advance Development Of Safe And Trustworthy AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Casepoint will be one of more than 200 leading AI stakeholders to help advance the development and deployment of safe, trustworthy AI under new U.S. Government safety institute.

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint - the industry leader in legal discovery technology for litigation, investigations, FOIA, and compliance - today announced that it joined more than 200 of the nation's leading artificial intelligence (AI) stakeholders to participate in a Department of Commerce initiative to support the development and deployment of trustworthy and safe AI. Established by the Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC) will bring together AI creators and users, academics, government and industry researchers, and civil society organizations to meet this mission.

"As a leading AI-powered data discovery company, Casepoint has worked closely with government agencies and corporations for years, witnessing firsthand the tremendous potential of AI to revolutionize efficiency, streamline workflows, improve accuracy, and realize cost savings," said Amit Dungarani, Casepoint's Vice President of Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives. However, with all the power and promise of AI, it is also important to balance safety and responsibility."

The NIST Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute Consortium represents a critical step forward in ensuring the safe, responsible, and ethical development, evaluation, and use of AI. This initiative is not just about mitigating risks, it's about unlocking the full potential of AI for the benefit of the American people. By establishing robust measurement science and collaborative knowledge-sharing, we can harness the power of AI to drive innovation, optimize operations, and deliver better outcomes for agencies, their missions, and ultimately all citizens.

"Casepoint commends and congratulates NIST on launching this important initiative where public and private sectors will come together to promote the sharing of insights, best practices, and lessons learned to benefit all. Investing in this Consortium is not simply an investment in technology, but an investment in a future where AI serves as a trusted partner in building a safer, more prosperous nation," said Vishal Rajpara, Casepoint's Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer.

"The U.S. government has a significant role to play in setting the standards and developing the tools we need to mitigate the risks and harness the immense potential of artificial intelligence. President Biden directed us to pull every lever to accomplish two key goals: set safety standards and protect our innovation ecosystem. That's precisely what the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium is set up to help us do," said Secretary Raimondo. "Through President Biden's landmark Executive Order , we will ensure America is at the front of the pack – and by working with this group of leaders from industry, civil society, and academia, together we can confront these challenges to develop the measurements and standards we need to maintain America's competitive edge and develop AI responsibly."

The consortium includes more than 200 member companies and organizations that are on the frontlines of developing and using AI systems, as well as the civil society and academic teams that are building the foundational understanding of how AI can and will transform our society. These entities represent the nation's largest companies and its innovative startups; creators of the world's most advanced AI systems and hardware; key members of civil society and the academic community; and representatives of professions with deep engagement in AI's use today. The consortium also includes state and local governments, as well as non-profits. The consortium will also work with organizations from like-minded nations that have a key role to play in setting interoperable and effective safety around the world.

