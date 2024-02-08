Splash Beverage Group Strengthens Distribution Network With Armada Distributing Partnership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the“Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands including SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila, Copa di Vino Single Serve Wines, Pulpoloco Sangrias, and TapouT Cognitive Energy Drink, is excited to announce its distribution partnership with Armada Distributing, a prominent distributor in the state of Oklahoma.



The collaboration with Armada Distributing marks a significant expansion of Splash's brands distribution footprint, specifically covering the entire state of Oklahoma. With a dedicated team of 25 salespeople, Armada Distributing brings unparalleled expertise and market knowledge to the partnership, positioning Copa di Vino, SALT Tequila, Pulpoloco and TapouT for growth and increased market penetration in the region.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Armada Distributing to further expand our reach and accessibility in the Oklahoma market," said Bill Meissner, President and CMO at Splash. "This partnership underscores our commitment to expanding and enhancing our distribution network and providing consumers with convenient access to our premium beverage offerings."

The launch of this partnership is slated to occur here in the first quarter of 2024, and adds strong support to our 2024 growth plans. Leveraging Armada Distributing's extensive reach in the state and dedicated sales force, Splash anticipates ready access for its brands into retail and on-premise outlets across Oklahoma, ultimately enhancing brand visibility and driving consumer engagement.

Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash, commented,“This is a tremendous partnership and spot on strategically as we build out distribution across the country. The long road to coast-to-coast availability takes time and each announcement is a piece of the national distribution puzzle. This process is critical and over time builds meaningful revenue. Additionally, retail chains play into this ... each time we can cover a new geographic area with distribution, we can cover local accounts and start the process to activate certain chain authorizations previously announced. This is how the beverage business works and why it takes time to 'do it right' building a long-term sustainable business.”

As Splash continues to pursue strategic distribution partnerships and expand its network, the collaboration with Armada Distributing exemplifies its commitment to driving growth and delivering value to shareholders.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) :

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wines by the glass, SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila, Pulpoloco Sangría, and TapouT Performance Hydration & Recovery Drinks and Cognitive Energy drinks. Splash's strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

