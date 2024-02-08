Bookingcentral.Com Releases Insurance Update For Boat Rental Operators

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BookingCentral, the leading provider of booking and management platforms for boat rental operators has announced a new software release.



The new release includes an integrated renter's insurance module that allows operators to easily offer renter's insurance to their customers. The integrated insurance module provides a process that is seamless to both the boat rental operator and the customer.

The new release also includes a Check In/Check Out module with safety checklists, customer signatures, damage reporting and before/after pictures.

BookingCentral has made it easy for operators to be compliant with the Florida Boating Safety Act SB 606 and SB 418. For more information, please visit:



About BookingCentral

BookingCentral is the most modern and versatile booking platform for boat rentals. It is used by boat rental operators throughout the United States. For more information, visit or call 1-877-220-9120.