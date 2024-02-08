(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Goods Stores Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global optical goods stores market is expected to witness substantial growth, with projections estimating the market size to reach $69.51 billion by 2024. This growth, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2023, is driven by a confluence of favorable demographic shifts, a surge in healthcare awareness, and advancements in vision care technologies.

The market is poised for continued expansion, anticipated to soar to $87.82 billion by 2028 at a steady CAGR of 6.0%. The factors propelling this growth include the rising demand for digital eye strain solutions, eco-friendly eyewear innovations, and the integration of fashion into vision care. Additionally, preventive eye care practices and telehealth services are expected to be among the defining trends in the coming years, transforming how optical goods are marketed and delivered.

Advancements in Eyewear Technology Enhancing Consumer Experience

Innovation remains a critical driver of market expansion, with major players introducing cutting-edge products such as water gradient multifocal contact lenses to cater to diverse consumer needs. These products are designed to provide maximum comfort, offering an optimal solution for individuals suffering from presbyopia who require moisture retention due to increased digital screen use.

Furthermore, the development of spectacle lenses aimed at managing myopia progression among children is another breakthrough in the market. These lenses combine vision correction with effective strategies to slow down the progression of short-sightedness, ensuring children enjoy clear vision both indoors and outdoors.

Tackling Vision Impairment: A Global Health Priority

The optical goods stores market is set to expand further due to the increasing global prevalence of ocular diseases and vision impairment, with a large number of cases being preventable or yet to be treated. Eye care providers are essential in meeting the growing needs for eye health management, with more individuals seeking corrective eyewear as a result.

The surge in diabetic patients worldwide has also signaled an increasing need for specialized vision care, as the condition can lead to ocular complications. The expected rise in diabetes prevalence underscores the importance of regular eye examinations and proactive vision care.



Essential Role of Optical Goods Stores in Addressing Vision Health

Innovative Solutions for Comfort and Myopia Management Significant Market Growth Influenced by Digital Eye Strain and Preventive Eye Care Trends

The market report covers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, including the size and share of key players, detailed segmentation, and the influence of new technologies. Additionally, the study highlights global and regional market trends that are shaping the future of the optical goods stores industry.

The North American market continues to dominate the optical goods sector, with a substantial market share in 2023. The report also explores other significant regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and emerging areas where the market potential is on the rise.

In conclusion, the optical goods stores market is set to undergo significant transformation, with an emphasis on vision health, technological progress in eyewear, and the globalization of the eyewear fashion industry. These exciting developments are expected to contribute to a highly dynamic and rapidly evolving market landscape.

