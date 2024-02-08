Informa PLC To Host Europe's Premier Fintech Conference: Finovateeurope 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa PLC (“Informa”), a leading London-based events production, digital services, and academic research agency is pleased to host FinovateEurope 2024 , the continent's foremost fintech conference for the people who are transforming global financial services. The in-person event will take place February 27-28, 2024, at the prestigious Intercontinental O2 Hotel , London, England.



FinovateEurope is renowned as Europe's pre-eminent fintech conference, curated by and for the executives who are spearheading transformation in the financial services industry. This two-day event will attract an audience of over 1,000+ C-suite leaders, decision-makers, senior executives, and financial innovators of which, 500+ are from banks and distinguished financial institutions such as HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group, Citi, Bank of America, JP Morgan Asset Management, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and more.

The event promises 100+ impactful speakers and 35+ live product demos, showcasing innovative solutions from emerging fintech providers and established industry leaders alike. Invited speakers, including thought leaders and industry veterans, will share unique perspectives and strategic insights, fostering extensive knowledge-sharing and networking opportunities.

Distinguished speakers at FinovateEurope 2024 include:



Nina Schick , Creator, The Era of Generative AI

Thea Loch , Head of Change Optimisation, Lloyds Banking Group

Marco Eijsackers , Head of CIO Office, Tech Strategy and Transformation, ING

Ville Sointu , Head of Mobile Financial Services Solutions and Strategy, Ericsson Valentina Kristensen , Director of Growth and Communications, OakNorth



Sessions will explore technological advancements, business model innovations, and opportunities in the financial services sector across a range of interactive formats, including keynote addresses, special addresses, Analyst All Stars, Executive Briefings, Power Panels, Fireside Chats, and scheduled networking events.

Discussions will be categorized into three themes at the forefront of today's financial services sector – Future of Payments Stream; Future of Customer Experience Stream; and Future of Banking Stream.

Attendees will engage in lively panel discussions on topics such as:



What are the business processes and technologies banks need for next level innovation? How can you overcome legacy systems? What is the role for cloud?

Using data and AI powered decisioning to deliver value; what about data privacy?

How can FIs work with fintechs to save money and operate more efficiently?

How can banks create a lasting culture of innovation?

Does every C-suite executive in a bank need to have fintech in their portfolio and embrace a start-up mindset? Is building a corporate venture capital arm the smartest way for incumbents to compete with fintechs?

Customers now think of banks in terms of a digital app. How can you delight them in a world changed forever? How are your customers operating in the new economies being created and how can you meet their needs?



An invite-only pre-event Briefing and Cocktail Reception on Monday, 26th February 2024, will provide a unique environment for industry connections in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. The pre-event will include insightful sessions with Greg Palmer , Vice President, Finovate; David Barton-Grimley , Fintech Strategy Director, 11:FS; Indrek Vainu , Head of Conversational AI, Zurich Insurance Company; and a Fireside Chat with Manas Chawla , CEO, London Politica, and David Penn , Research Analyst, Finovate.

FinovateEurope is the high-priority event to cultivate insights into the fast-evolving fintech sector as well as identify trends that resonate with various business models and effectively expand professional networks.

To register for the in-person event, kindly visit

