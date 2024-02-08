Marc Bircham Joins Sports.Com As Director And Head Of Business Development With A Focus On Opportunities In Association Football

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports, Inc. (“Sports” or the“Company”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Lottery, Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery”), announces the appointment of Marc Bircham as its new Director and Head of Business Development. Bircham brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team from a stellar career as both a professional football (soccer) player and coach, to his extensive experience in the sports media industry. The announcement was made in conjunction with ICE London 2024.



Marc Bircham's appointment comes at a time when Sports is actively exploring a number of opportunities in football including potential club acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures. The Company is currently in discussions for exciting projects with leading football franchises and players worldwide.

Furthermore, Marc will play a pivotal role in advising, overseeing, and consulting on the activities of Sports Studios, set to commence its operations in the second quarter of 2024, with further announcements due soon.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Lottery and Sports commented:

"I am thrilled to have Marc onboard as a fellow director on the Sports Board. His astonishing success on and off the pitch, both in the UK and US, has been remarkable. Marc has been advising us on exciting football projects in the UK and US. I am now looking forward to him leading the charge on these projects. There are a number of great opportunities in the market at the moment, particularly with the increased interest in ownership of football assets by US investors and celebrity interest in taking advantage of social and other media opportunities."

Majed Al Sorour, President of Sports, added:

"As former professional football players, we are poised to form a formidable attacking team. Marc's addition to our board is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in the sports industry."

Director Tamer Hassan, reflecting on his 25-year relationship with Marc, agreed:

"Marc's journey through football and beyond is a proof to his dedication, skill, and vision. Having known him for three decades, I have no doubt that his impact on Sports will be profound and transformative. Together, we're set to redefine the sports entertainment industry."

Ant Middleton, who is looking forward to working with Marc Bircham, also commented:

"I am eager to assist in any way I can to help propel Sports's vision. Marc's leadership and expertise are invaluable assets to our team."

Marc Bircham's role will also encompass spearheading Sports's initiatives in creating new and exciting content, including Sports TV, streaming services, and integrating new fully immersive tech experiences. His extensive network within the sports industry and his proven track record in the business of football will be instrumental in achieving Sports's strategic objectives.

Marc Bircham said:

"I have had the privilege of working closely with Tamer Hassan for over 30 years, and together, we have seen the evolution of sports media and business. Joining Sports is a pivotal next step in this journey, and I am fully committed to leveraging my experience to contribute to the Company's success.”

About Sports

Sports is poised to become the premier destination for sports entertainment, offering an unparalleled array of interactive and engaging sports content. For more information, visit .

About Lottery

Lottery is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether, Lottery is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information, visit .

