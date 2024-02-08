Sounding Board Inc. Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Leadership Development In The Age Of AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Sounding Board leadership development solutions address the pressing need for dynamic leadership skills in digital transformation.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sounding Board , a leading provider of personalized leadership development at scale and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced today its collaboration with Oracle to address the growing need for dynamic leaders capable of initiating and managing enterprise transformation initiatives.Oracle users can now connect directly from their human capital management (HCM) system to Sounding Board's Dynamic Leader Development Suite and global coaching network to accelerate their leadership development initiatives. As an Oracle Certified ISV Solution, Sounding Board expands Oracle's Fusion Cloud HCM solution, offering personalized leadership development that accelerates the growth of leaders at all levels and empowers organizations to thrive through disruption and change.“A third of failed transformations happen because leaders don't shift their behavior to support the change. Leadership development, particularly coaching, is about upleveling leaders' mindsets and shifting toward behaviors that produce desired impacts,” said Christine Tao, co-founder and CEO of Sounding Board Inc.“This collaboration further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Sounding Board. We look forward to leveraging the power of Oracle to help us achieve our business goals.”The increasing skills gap is underscored by the World Economic Forum's report*, which highlighted 44% of workers' skills being disrupted. Sounding Board's software and leadership coaching are essential solutions for shaping leaders who can drive change and maximize value in business transformation initiatives.Sounding Board's Dynamic Leader Development Suite integrates coaching and mentoring software with an international network of leadership coaches to simplify the design, management, and delivery of leadership programs for global enterprises. This integrated approach of software and personalized, virtual coaching bridges capability gaps to achieve measurable transformation goals in record time.“We designed our software to be a one-stop destination for developing dynamic leaders at scale,” said Ron Buell, Senior Vice President of Technology, Sounding Board.“Now, Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM customers can provide Sounding Board's award-winning coaching and mentoring resources with easy access directly from their Oracle system.”*World Economic Forum The Future of Jobs Report 2023, Published: 30 April 2023###About Sounding BoardSounding Board offers a tech-driven, human-centric approach to leadership development in a volatile world. With world-class leadership coaches and the most flexible software for delivering customized, measurable coaching and mentoring programs, our award-winning Dynamic Leader Development Suite accelerates the growth of leaders at all levels and empowers organizations to thrive through disruption and change.About Oracle PartnerNetworkOracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Oracle Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit:TrademarkOracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.###

