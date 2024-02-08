EMI Shielding Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's EMI Shielding Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company's“EMI Shielding Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the emi shielding market size is predicted to reach $8.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

The growth in the emi shielding market is due to the growing demand for consumer electronics. Asia-Pacificregion is expected to hold the largest emi shielding market share. Major players in the emi shielding market include Saint-Gobain S.A., 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, TDK Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Parker-Hannifin Corporation.

EMI Shielding Market Segments

.By Methods: Radiation, Conduction

.By Material: Conductive Coatings And Paints, Conductive Polymers, Metal Shielding, EMI And EMC Filters, EMI Shielding Tapes And Laminates

.By End Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications And Information Technology, Healthcare, Aerospace, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global emi shielding market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

EMI (electromagnetic interference) shielding is the technique of creating a barrier that reduces or prevents the leakage of strong electromagnetic fields that can interfere with sensitive devices and signals. Electromagnetic interference (EMI) is unwanted noise or interference in an electrical conduit or circuit produced by an outside source.

